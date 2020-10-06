menu

Bernard Grech takes his seat in parliament

New Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech sworn in as MP

karl_azzopardi
6 October 2020, 4:47pm
by Karl Azzopardi
New PN leader and Nationalist MP Bernard Grech

New Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech was today sworn in as a member of parliament.

Grech was voted in as the ninth PN leader with 69.3% of party members’ votes.

Prime Minister Robert Abela passed a motion for Grech’s election with the motion seconded by predecessor Adrian Delia.

Bernard Grech was elected to parliament through a casual election, with MP Ivan Bartolo giving up his parliamentary seat. Bartolo was only elected to parliament seven months ago after taking Marthese Portelli's seat on the Ninth District.

Grech will be sworn in as opposition leader on Wednesday.  

In a short speech, Grech thanked family members and colleagues within the party for their support.

The former PN leader addressed parliament in a short speech following his tenure as opposition leader, stating that work done in the House should be for the sake of the country.

“While the role of the opposition is that of criticising, such criticism should be carried out for the country’s wellbeing, so that it can continue moving forward,” Delia said.

He also said that in his time at the helm of the PN, he wanted to enact a different style of politics, which is not based on partisan motives.

Delia thanked the Speaker of the House, President emeritus Marie-Loise Coleiro and President George Vella.

