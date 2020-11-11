141 new cases, four deaths registered yesterday

141 new cases have been registered overnight, health authorities announced.

With 97 new recoveries, total active cases have risen to 2081 - an increase of 40 cases from yesterday's figures.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 11•11•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Four new deaths were announced last night, with total victims now at 85.

Today's cases are still being investigated. From yesterday's cases 10 were family members of previously known cases, six were contacts of positive work colleagues, and five contracted the virus from social gatherings with other positive cases.

Since the start of the pandemic Malta has seen 7,537 cases of COVID-19, with 5,371 recoveries.