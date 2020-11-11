menu

141 new cases, four deaths registered yesterday

COVID-19 update for 11 November | 141 new cases, 97 recoveries • 2,081 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,014 • Cases still being investigated

11 November 2020, 12:39pm
by Nicole Meilak

141 new cases have been registered overnight, health authorities announced. 

With 97 new recoveries, total active cases have risen to 2081 - an increase of 40 cases from yesterday's figures.

Four new deaths were announced last night, with total victims now at 85. 

Today's cases are still being investigated. From yesterday's cases 10 were family members of previously known cases, six were contacts of positive work colleagues, and five contracted the virus from social gatherings with other positive cases.

Since the start of the pandemic Malta has seen 7,537 cases of COVID-19, with 5,371 recoveries.

