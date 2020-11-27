Updated | Defiant Mizzi at public inquiry says he will not answer questions: ‘I won’t participate in theatrics’

Former Labour minister Konrad Mizzi has doubled down on a refusal to testify before a public inquiry concerning the circumstances that could have led to the assassination of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Despite the public inquiry board’s refusal to accept his request not to testify, Mizzi said he had “no duty to allow [his] political assassins to profit from the public inquiry.”

“For that reason I will not answer any question and I will not participate in their theatrics.”

The public inquiry yesterday requested former Labour minister Konrad Mizzi to testify today at 9:30am, despite his application to the board not to be summoned. The board, chaired by Judge emeritus Michael Mallia, said Mizzi’s application not to attend was incorrect since the public inquiry was examining the alleged omission by the State to reasonably prevent the assassination of Caruana Galizia.

“To carry out its role, the board is investigating all entities to examine whether a culture of impunity could have had a role in this assassination. Mizzi is not accused, but a witness whose assistance the board is requesting.”

Mallia said that Mizzi could choose not to answer questions he feels might incriminate him, or testify behind closed doors.

Yesterday former energy minister Konrad Mizzi announced he will not testify in the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He filed a court application with the board, signed by his lawyers, the former magistrate Carol Peralta and Jean-Paul Sammut.

Mizzi, whose secret Panamanian company was revealed by Caruana Galizia in March 2016, accused the public inquiry having been politicised by key PN members playing a crucial role in the inquiry – a reference to MPs Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi, lawyers of the Caruana Galizia family.

He was scheduled to appear as a witness to the public inquiry tomorrow, Friday. According to the Inquiries Act, any person summoned to testify and refuses to do so, is liable on conviction to a fine of €1,164 or imprisonment not exceeding three months.

Mizzi however accused the inquiry of having been manipulated by the MPs and turned into their “star chamber” to hit out at the Labour government’s successful record.

“I understand the purpose, but will not be playing along with the charade. Whilst welcoming any lawful investigation, I stress that this must be done in full compliance with the law. As a number of investigations are currently underway by various institutions, I have no choice but to wait for full disclosure by these institutions, in order for me to clear my name,” Mizzi said.

Mizzi’s ownership of a Panama company is one of such magisterial inquiries currently ongoing.

Mizzi, today an independent MP, said the public inquiry had been politicised and that he had been turned into “the PN’s favourite whipping boy”.

“Mud was thrown without ever bothering to produce a shred of evidence. My political adversaries have maliciously created suspicions to get rid of me and thus weaken the movement which I tirelessly worked in. This inquiry has deviated from its original purpose, and I am concerned that it is being used to pursue a purely political agenda.

“This was meant to be an inquiry into a heinous crime; the murder of a journalist. No allegations were ever made about me in this context. It does not make sense for me to testify in this public inquiry in front of two prominent Nationalist party politicians.”

But the former minister, who was sacked by Robert Abela from the Labour Party after the Mozura wind energy scandal revealed earlier in 2020, said he was “not duty-bound to prostate myself in front of my political assassins.”