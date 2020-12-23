menu

Tremor in southern Sicily felt in Malta

4.6-magnitude earthquake in southern Sicily felt in parts of Malta on Tuesday night

laura_calleja
23 December 2020, 8:44am
by Laura Calleja
Photo: National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology
Photo: National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Sicily was felt in parts of Malta on Tuesday night. 

The tremor was felt at around 9:30pm. 

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the tremor struck at 9:27pm and lasted for ten seconds.

It was felt in Syracuse and Catania. The epicentre was reported to be in the Mediterranean Sea, 15 kilometres south of Acate on the southern Sicilian coast.

Residents up to 300 kilometres away in the Sicilian capital Palermo reported feeling the tremor.

