Nepali man suffers grievous injuries during traffic accident

A 22-year-old Nepalese man is being treated in Mater Dei after suffering a traffic accident in Gżira.

The incident happened last night.

At 7:15pm police were called for assistance on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

District police went to the site and preliminary investigations found that the incident involved a Renault Captur driven by a 24-year-old woman from Kalkara, and a Kymco Agility motorcycle driven by the Nepali man.

The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team and was transferred to hospital by ambulance. He was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.