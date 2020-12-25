menu

Nepali man suffers grievous injuries during traffic accident

The incident happened last night at a Gżira road

nicole_meilak
25 December 2020, 9:09am
by Nicole Meilak

A 22-year-old Nepalese man is being treated in Mater Dei after suffering a traffic accident in Gżira.

The incident happened last night.

At 7:15pm police were called for assistance on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

District police went to the site and preliminary investigations found that the incident involved a Renault Captur driven by a 24-year-old woman from Kalkara, and a Kymco Agility motorcycle driven by the Nepali man.

The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team and was transferred to hospital by ambulance. He was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
