Oliver Scicluna officially co-opted into parliament

Oliver Scicluna has officially been co-opted into parliament by the Labour party after taking the oath of allegiance in parliament today.

In his maiden speech, Scicluna thanked the Prime Minister and all others who congratulated him over the past few days, as well as the disabled community for putting their trust in him over the past years as Commissioner for the rights of persons with a disability.

"I feel that I have carried out my duty with loyalty to those with disabilities and their families, without looking at colour or allegiance. I will carry out my duty in the same way here," he said.

Scicluna also expressed a desire to work with all MPs, "from one side of the room and the other".

The previous disability rights commissioner is replacing former minister Gavin Gulia, who last week won a casual election on the 7th District after the seat was vacated by Edward Scicluna.

Gulia resigned right after taking the oath of allegiance in parliament, clarifying that he will instead retain his post as chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority.

READ ALSO: Newly-elected MP Gavin Gulia resigns, opens up Labour co-option

This move was met with heavy criticism, with the Nationalist Party claiming that this was a "manipulation" of the democratic system.