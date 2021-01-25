COVID-19: Two deaths and 203 new cases

203 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

175 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,632.

19,981 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 1,198 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 13,976 while total cases registered stand at 16,861.

Two more persons have died while infected with COVID-19. The first was a 76-year-old woman at St Vincent de Paul Residence, who died in the last 24-hours.

The second was a 79-year-old man who died on 23 January at his own residence.

The total number of deaths is 253.

3,345 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 591,890.