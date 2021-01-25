menu

COVID-19: Two deaths and 203 new cases

COVID-19 update for 25 January | 2 deaths • 203 new cases, 175 recoveries • 2,632 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,345 • Vaccine doses administered till Sunday 19,981

laura_calleja
25 January 2021, 12:40pm
by Laura Calleja
2,632 active cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta (File photo)
203 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.  

175 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,632.

19,981 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 1,198 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 13,976 while total cases registered stand at 16,861.

Two more persons have died while infected with COVID-19. The first was a 76-year-old woman at St Vincent de Paul Residence, who died in the last 24-hours. 

The second was a 79-year-old man who died on 23 January at his own residence. 

The total number of deaths is 253.

3,345 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 591,890. 

