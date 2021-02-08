menu

Church cancels Holy Week activities due to coronavirus

Curia announces that all pilgrimages, processions and demonstrations during Lent and Holy Week are canceled as it urges people to adhere to the health authorities' directives

laura_calleja
8 February 2021, 3:03pm
by Laura Calleja
Palm Sunday celebrations 2019 (Photo: Curia Communications Officer/Ian Noel Pace)
Holy Week celebrations have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Curia announced on Monday.

The Curia said this included pilgrimages, processions and demonstrations during Lent and Holy Week.

The church urged those wanting to “hear the word of God” during this period to pray, as well as do charity work. 

“The Church will continue to assess the public health situation and will later issue directives on how the Paschal Triduum should be celebrated,” the Curia said.

The Curia said it urged everyone to continue to observe directives issued by the health authorities.

