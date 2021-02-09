menu

COVID-19: Two deaths, 202 new cases

laura_calleja
9 February 2021, 12:36pm
by Laura Calleja
202 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday
202 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.  

146 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,406.

41,285 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 11,050 were second doses.   

Total recoveries stand at 16,325 while total cases registered stand at 19,015.

Two deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. The first an 85-year-old woman who died at Mater Dei Hospital. The second an 81-year-old man who died at St Vincent de Paul.

The total number of deaths is 284.

3,206 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 639,925.

