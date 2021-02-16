menu

Hyzler says ethics probe into Rosianne Cutajar’s dealings with Yorgen Fenech ongoing

Standards Commissioner George Hyzler says investigation involving Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar is ongoing

kurt_sansone
16 February 2021, 10:45am
by Kurt Sansone
Standards Commissioner George Hyzler is investigating claims that Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar pocketed thousands in cash from a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech and which she helped broker
An ethics probe into claims that Rosianne Cutajar took a broker’s fee from a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech is ongoing, Standards Commissioner George Hyzler said.

Hyzler initiated the investigation last year upon a complaint by independent candidate Arnold Cassola following a MaltaToday report.

Contacted by MaltaToday, Hyzler refrained from giving any detail but said the investigation is ongoing.

“I am collecting evidence and the investigation is ongoing. Any information published in the media is given due consideration,” Hyzler said.

The Standards Commissioner is empowered at law to investigate cases of unethical behaviour by MPs and other high-ranking public officials. He then makes recommendations to parliament for any necessary action.

Last December, MaltaToday revealed that in May 2019, Yorgen Fenech signed a promise-of-sale agreement to buy an Mdina home.

The deal fell through but Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar is now being chased for a €50,000 broker’s fee she was paid in cash, but which the seller claims has not been returned.

Cutajar and her political aide, Charlie Farrugia, are understood to have accompanied Fenech when he viewed the property. Cutajar was until then a Labour MP and employed in the Office of the Prime Minister.

The allegations emerged from an exchange of correspondence between lawyers on both sides of the property deal.

Cutajar denied any wrongdoing, insisting she always acted ethically.

On Sunday, The Sunday Times of Malta reported that Cutajar received €9,000 cash from Fenech. The parliamentary secretary has denied she had any business dealings with Fenech.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said he will wait for Hyzler’s investigation before deciding what course of action to take on the Cutajar case.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
