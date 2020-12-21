Prime Minister postpones decision on Rosianne Cutajar’s fate pending ethics probe

Rosianne Cutajar’s fate in Cabinet will depend on the outcome of a probe by the Standards Commissioner, according to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The Prime Minister insisted he would take a decision on the parliamentary secretary’s future once all the facts were established by an independent body.

Standards Commissioner George Hyzler is investigating reports that appeared in MaltaToday and The Sunday Times of Malta yesterday on a property deal involving murder suspect Yorgen Fenech for which Cutajar allegedly acted as a broker.

The deal eventually fell through but the seller is now claiming back moneys paid in cash to Cutajar and her aide as brokerage fees.

Cutajar disputes the claims, insisting she has always acted ethically.

In comments, he gave Times of Malta outside Castille this afternoon, Abela opted for a wait-and-see approach.

“I am informed that the commissioner for standards in public life shall be investigating and so when the commissioner arrives at his conclusion I will be in a better position to take decisions… If she received the money - something, from what I read yesterday, she is denying - then that would be one matter. This will be determined by the commissioner for standards. We respect the decisions of institutions,” Abela said.

He also hit out at Opposition leader Bernard Grech, who asked for Cutajar’s resignation or removal.

Abela said Grech was a “serial tax evader”, expressing bemusement at his reaction towards the actions of a government MP.

Grech had evaded paying tax on several occasions over a long period of time and only settled his outstanding dues last August when he decided to run for PN leader.