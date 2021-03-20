COVID-19: Five deaths and 210 new cases

210 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours leading up to noon on Saturday, the health ministry has said.

140,331 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Saturday, of which 43,267 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 24,662, while total cases registered stand at 27,904.

There are 2,873 active COVID-19 cases.

Five people died in the last 24-hours while COVID-19 positive. Two males aged 85 and 68 and three females, two of whom aged 74 and one aged 84, died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 369.

3,734 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 779,986.