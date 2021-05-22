Lavrov to hold talks with Bartolo on Malta-Russia cooperation

Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov will be holding talks next week with Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo, on cooperation between Malta and Russia.

Sergey Lavrov will meet with Bartolo, who will be in Russia on a working visit. The meeting will take place on May 25 in Sochi.

They will exchange views on the current state and further development of Russian-Maltese cooperation and will also hold an in-depth discussion regarding the international agenda.