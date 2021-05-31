COVID-19: Two new cases and four recoveries

Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

515,662 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which, 208,118 are people who are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,050, while total cases registered stand at 30,535.

There are 66 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 419.

1,722 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 926,764

