COVID-19: Eight new cases and four recoveries

Eight cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

519,994 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which, 210,486 are people who are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,543, while total cases registered stand at 30,054.

There are 70 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 419.

2,026 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 928,790.