Labour government has snatched the state broadcaster, Opposition leader says

The leader of the Opposition Bernard Grech has said the national broadcaster is being controlled by the Labour government.

Grech was speaking during a phone-in interview on party radio station NET FM on Sunday morning.

He said it is becoming “more evident” that government is snatching up the country’s institutions.

The Nationalist leader’s comments follow a protest forwarded to the Broadcasting Authority after the national news service failed to carry a statement by Opposition leader Bernard Grech calling on the prime minister to remove Carmelo Abela from cabinet pending a police investigation.

It also failed to report Grech's speech in Parliament two weeks ago, or that a member of the Opposition had presented a private member's bill on the environment.

The party has forwarded a number of protests against the state broadcaster in recent months.

“If we want to protect the country and freedom of speech, the national broadcaster has to be impartial and truthful,” he said.

Speaking on development, Grech said people must accept that the country cannot move forward without it being sustainable.

“While people have a right to develop their own property, the country must ensure, through carefully laid out regulation, that it does not infringe on the rights of surrounding people,” he said. “People cannot risk losing out on their own investment, because neighbours fail to abide by the rules.”

He also stated that the country must strike a balance between development and environmental protection.

The PN leader was asked to react to a set of proposals issued by the party for the mental health sector. The party has proposed the closing down of Mount Carmel Hospital, which will be replaced by a specialised hospital integrated with Mater Dei Hospital.

“We have to eliminate the stigma surrounding Mount Carmel Hospital and the treatment of mental health issues,” he said.

By integrating the specialised care for mental health and Mater Dei Hospital together, people will be more inclined to seek help, he said.

Grech also said the existing Mount Carmel Hospital building will be turned into a public space for people to enjoy.