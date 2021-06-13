Solar farms in Ta’ Ċenċ will power 500 households

Two solar farms installed in Ta’ Ċenċ, Gozo, will generate two million kWh per year, with the generated electricity powering 500 households.

The investment was announced by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli on Sunday.

The solar farms, which consist of 2,871 panels, over an area of 9,360m², and were built on Water Services Corporation (WSC) reservoirs.

“This renewable energy project will generate energy that is equivalent to that consumed by around 500 households. These projects are part of this government’s vision to continue to incentivise renewable energy in our country,” Dalli said.

She remarked that the government will continue to incentivise these entities to keep producing clean energy, which will contribute to more sustainable economic growth and allow Malta’s targets to be achieved by everyone.

“This is the way forward, both on the part of government entities, but also on the part of this government. We must continue to incentivise clean energy production. This is a sector where we are seeing a partnership between the private sector and even the government so that our vision of having a clean economy can be achieved together,” she said.

WSC CEO Ivan Falzon explained how the corporation is making better use of its resources. “With this, we will continue working on projects of added value, where this will result in generating more clean and renewable energy.”

“In future projects, we will also be able to invite families who do not have space to install panels to buy a portion of future projects. This will not only benefit businesses and their employees but also around 500 Maltese and Gozitan families for every new project we carry out,” Malta Energy CEO Noel Gauci said.

Malta Energy plans to expand its operations to areas outside of the Water Services Corporation’s facilities, which are owned by other government entities, can provide more value to the entity hosting the installations. For example, the panels can offer shelter, electric vehicle charging, and other infrastructure utilities.