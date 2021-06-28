COVID-19: Six new cases registered on Monday

Six new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

654,649 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 311,453 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,158, while total cases registered stand at 30,612.

There are 34 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

1,316 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 981,005.