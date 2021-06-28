COVID-19: Six new cases registered on Monday
COVID-19 update for 28 June | 6 new cases • 0 recoveries • 34 active cases • 1,316 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Sunday 654,649
Six new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.
654,649 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 311,453 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,158, while total cases registered stand at 30,612.
There are 34 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 420.
1,316 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 981,005.