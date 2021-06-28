menu

COVID-19: Six new cases registered on Monday

COVID-19 update for 28 June | 6 new cases • 0 recoveries • 34 active cases • 1,316 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Sunday 654,649

laura_calleja
28 June 2021, 12:39pm
by Laura Calleja
Six new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday
Six new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday

Six new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

654,649 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 311,453 people are fully vaccinated. 

Total recoveries stand at 30,158, while total cases registered stand at 30,612.

There are 34 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

1,316 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 981,005.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.