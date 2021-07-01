COVID-19: Four new cases and three recoveries
Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.
670,759 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 325,891 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,161, while total cases registered stand at 30,627.
There are 46 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 420.
2,528 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 988,157.