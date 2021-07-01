menu

COVID-19: Four new cases and three recoveries

COVID-19 update for 1 July | 4 new cases • 3 recoveries • 46 active cases • 2,528 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Wednesday 670,759

1 July 2021, 12:49pm
by Laura Calleja
Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

670,759 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 325,891 people are fully vaccinated. 

Total recoveries stand at 30,161, while total cases registered stand at 30,627.

There are 46 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

2,528 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 988,157.

