[ANALYSIS] Post-pandemic strategy: Change in direction or just some lipstick?

The disruption in daily life, accompanied by a decrease in traffic and a rediscovery of urban and natural landscapes ushered a period of reflection on where to go from here and which pandemic ‘takeaways’ we will be taking with us in the post-COVID age.

The strategy unveiled last week by Minister Owen Bonnici captures this spirit of national introspection referring to the need to foster the social solidarity brought about by the pandemic, recalling how “how volunteers stepped in to deliver food and other essentials to those who were vulnerable, how young neighbours taught the elderly to use digital communication tools, and how restaurants teamed up to prepare meals for essential workers and those in need”.

The strategy lists a number of national challenges, most of which predating the pandemic and which are linked to an economic model which brought unprecedented economic growth but also exacerbated social and environmental problems.

And while the strategy is aimed at identifying national priorities for which policies still have to be devised by different actors, the vagueness of some of the recommendations raise the question whether this will really result in any change in direction, especially in view of pressures to press the accelerator in sectors like construction and tourism which contribute to many of the problems identified in the strategy.

Ensuring that the strategy is implemented across the board, will be the real leadership test for the Ministry entrusted with this role.

Yet another green wish-list?

Everyone would probably agree with the recommendation to “bolster” the Heritage Authority and Environment and Resource Authority’s remit in planning decisions or the need to “enhance enforcement to curb illegal development and safeguard outside development zones. ” The fact that the strategy restated the obvious when recommending that when granting permits, the PA should “make sure the interpretation of policies respects environmental principles and sustainable practices” , stands out as a reminder of the dismal state of Malta’s planning regulator.

When it comes to transport the strategy speaks about “focusing on reducing private car use”, mandating open public spaces, green recreational areas and pedestrian zones. It also calls for alternative car-free pathways which connect localities to make cycling and walking safe and enjoyable, while maximising “maritime transport options”.

But does this not contrast with plans for the development of a tunnel linking Malta to Gozo especially when the strategy itself states that the use of fast ferry services around the Maltese islands “may in part alleviate the demand on the road network and contribute towards modal transport shifts in line with national transport objectives”. It is difficult to reconcile this with embarking on one of the largest car focused infrastructural project in recent Maltese history.

Food security

The document spells out what environmentalists and farming organisation have been saying for some time: Malta is not only too dependent on food imports but that future population growth “will place additional pressure on an already strained system”.

It also states that food security needs to be improved, and identifies the potential of investing in local produce as a possible source of economic diversification.

It also warns that recent rent-regulation reforms may further threaten the financial sustainability of farming, a sector already under threat by limited agricultural land, a lack of natural resources and a shrinking number of young farmers.

The document also outlines a number of specific measures aimed at supporting farmers to maintain tenure over privately owned land; introduce pest-resistant and climate-adapted breeds and varieties, digitalisation, and agricultural technologies; and access new markets, distribution channels and online sales platforms.

It also refers to the shift towards sustainable forms of farming with special emphasis on organic production, animal welfare, and food that is free from pesticides and antimicrobials.

But the question is how can these be reconciled with other overriding pressures like road building, which is gobbling more tracts of countryside and planning policies, which effectively encourage land speculation in the countryside by facilitating the development of ruins and the building a recreational rooms disguised as stores?

Dealing with population growth

The document suggests that government is rethinking its laissez-faire economic model with regards to population growth, which has seen an influx of migrant workers in the absence of a concerted integration strategy.

It describes the importation of labour as a “pragmatic approach to plug skills shortages” through fast-track visa schemes for third-country nationals, and the creation of special income-tax schemes for highly qualified professionals in certain industries. While effective, these schemes have also had certain “unwanted consequences”, such as “downwards pressure on wages in certain professions” and “pressure on housing, education, health, waste and infrastructure”.

But it remains unclear how these problems will be addressed with solutions being expected in the drafting a new Employment Policy that will be launched later in 2021.

To address skills shortages in the labour market the strategy hints at a “ more cohesive planning to align the supply and demand for labour with economic policy” and an education system refocused towards creating a critical mass of skilled workers through “deep reforms” to address early school leaving.

While outlining the problems linked to the importation of foreign labour, the strategy also builds on “the community spirit that came to the fore during the pandemic” and commits government to foster social cohesion and equity across Maltese society by “strengthening integration programmes, given the critical role of migrant workers within our healthcare system and wider economy”.

Yet there is little concrete in the strategy beyond strengthening integration programmes for foreign nationals. This consists in “pilot projects at a community level to sensitise communities to the needs and concerns of both Maltese society and migrants”, based on a “two-way process that fosters dialogue and deepens understanding and empathy”. But it shies away from a more concrete inclusion of third country nationals through a revision of citizenship laws.

Remote working and digital nomads

The shift to remote working during the pandemic is welcomed in the strategy as this “may help people to juggle family responsibilities as well as reducing the amount of time they have to spend on commuting and travel”, while bringing about “reduced traffic and pollution”. Virtual working is also seen as a way to attract remote workers and digital nomads to Malta’s shores.

When it comes to fostering this change through policy changes the strategy hints at a reform of employment legislation to attract and support new forms of work, including remote and hybrid models.

Significantly it commits government to ensure that freelance and agency workers are “appropriately protected under labour legislation,” in a sector where presently a number of workers are deprived of leave and sick leave excuse of being hired as self employed. with the

But in order to enhance Malta’s appeal to digital nomads the policy departs from the commitment towards inclusive education by referring to the need for an “attractive home-schooling framework” and “marketing Malta for such purposes” once these are in place.

Good governance

Even when it comes to governance the post-3333COVID strategy seems to hinge on good intentions shattered by recent episodes like the panama papers and the lack of a firewall separating big business from the political class.

Once again the strategy is stating the obvious by saying that “more can be done to ensure that all businesses and citizens abide by tax regulations, respect and follow the laws of the country, and pursue what is right and in the public interest”. This is considered as fundamental in various aspects of our life – ranging from “fiscal compliance, the way we interact with each other, civic responsibility, protecting the vulnerable in our society, and the type of business ventures that are pursued.”

Valuing the Maltese language

The strategy also comes with a welcome recognition of the Maltese language in a post-COVID digital strategy in a country where 88% of citizens speak Maltese as their first language. Further investment is needed in digital Maltese-language tools and resources to enable computers to process and generate Maltese text and speech. Moreover, speech-driven devices can be particularly helpful “in enabling the elderly to use digital technology, allowing users to perform tasks simply by talking”.

Future-proofing Malta

One of the most concrete proposals included in the strategy is the setting-up and financing of a disaster recovery fund which can be tapped when exceptional and critical events like pandemics occur. The next step will be to quantify the amount of financing needed and determine the most effective financing mechanisms, including a “potential mix of mandatory and voluntary sources of funding”. This also has to be accompanied by “transparent principles” governing how the fund can be accessed, the prioritization of beneficiaries, and the thresholds and triggers to release funding.

Evidence-based policies

In line with the greater reliance on scientific risk assessments during the pandemic, the strategy does recommend a new approach to the way policy decisions are taken across the board recommending that social impact assessments (SIAs) are to be conducted more widely “across policy making, legislation, investment and development projects” to ensure that “the intended and unintended social consequences, both positive and negative, of planned intervention” are monitored and managed. Clear national guidelines on how and when SIAs should be carried out are recommended.