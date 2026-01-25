A secure and prepared Malta | Byron Camilleri
The storm met public service workers, alongside private sector employees, who stood ready to do their duty to ensure our society remained safe.
Byron Camilleri, Minister for Home Affairs, Security and Employment
When we discuss a secure Malta, the conversation often tends towards crime rates, which we have successfully managed to reduce in recent years. However, preparedness and our capacity to respond to sudden challenges are equally vital links in the chain that keeps our nation safe.
The storm our country experienced over the past few days was extraordinary. Yet it met a nation and disciplined forces that were fully prepared to guide, assist, rescue, and protect. Forces that assisted in more than 700 storm-related cases. The storm met public service workers, alongside private sector employees, who stood ready to do their duty to ensure our society remained safe. Most importantly, it met authorities that were prepared for such circumstances, backed by clear contingency plans designed precisely for these situations.
As forecast, our country was hit by extreme weather, with winds reaching Force 9. Through the Civil Protection Department, we received continuous updates from the Meteorological Office, allowing us to plan ahead and take informed decisions.
We chose to communicate clearly with the people of Malta and Gozo, aided by the media and journalists who helped disseminate vital information. We strongly appealed to the public to take every possible precaution, while simultaneously announcing a series of preventative measures. These included decisions regarding school attendance, childcare services, and waste collection, among others. We also ensured that our disciplined forces were fully mobilised to assist in any eventuality, supported by many other workers whose contributions are too numerous to list individually.
Some have asked why we did not communicate even earlier. The answer is simple: We insisted on having the most accurate and up to date information from the Meteorological Office. The worst thing we could have done was to alarm the public prematurely, only for the storm not to hit us as hard as expected. That would have risked undermining public trust, which is essential when the next real emergency arises.
I must begin by thanking the workers who did not stop assisting others even in the most perilous conditions. My thanks also go to the thousands who ensured that essential services continued to function. As the storm began to hit our islands, Prime Minister Robert Abela and I visited officers on site. We went not only to thank them on behalf of the Maltese and Gozitan people, but also to offer encouragement ahead of their long hours of demanding work.
While they perform these duties every day, it is in circumstances like these, affecting everyone and unfolding in plain sight, that we truly grasp the invaluable nature of their work. We also recognise the importance of the many public service workers we hear less about, but who are always there when put to the test.
I also wish to thank Maltese and Gozitan society for the excellent cooperation we witnessed. It was clear that the measures announced and precautionary messages reached our citizens and were followed responsibly. I note with satisfaction that the 112 emergency number was used appropriately by the hundreds who called for help. While material damage was significant, we are grateful that there were no major or fatal accidents related to the storm. I express my full solidarity with the affected families and businesses.
Our disciplined forces, alongside officials within the Ministry for Home Affairs, Security and Employment, demonstrated not only commitment and capacity but, above all, leadership. As the work of the Civil Protection Department becomes more visible during such times, one cannot help but notice how profoundly this department has been transformed and strengthened.
From a department that once relied on second-hand tools and gear, we now have one that is modern and properly prepared. We have invested in our workers through improved rights and conditions, better training, and international experience. In recent years, our teams have carried out vital rescue and protection operations abroad, including in Turkey, Libya, Greece, and Portugal.
This philosophy of investment and preparedness applies to all our disciplined forces. We remain committed to delivering the level of service that our