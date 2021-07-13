President's wife hospitalised with pneumonia symptoms

Miriam Vella, the President's wife, has been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital after developing symptoms of pneumonia.

In an official statement, the Office of the President stated that she developed the symptoms on Monday evening and was admitted to hospital for observation.

The Office said that it will keep the public informed on any further developments.

Vella has occupied the role of First Lady of Malta since April 2019, after her husband George Vella was sworn in as President of the Republic on the same day.