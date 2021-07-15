menu

COVID: 222 new infections, as active cases number 1,212

karl_azzopardi
15 July 2021, 12:38pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Malta recorded 222 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, figures published by the health ministry Facebook page Sahha show.

Active cases now stand at 1,212, after 10 recoveries were registered.

3,629 swab tests were carried out on Wednesday, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,029,618.

No deaths were recorded.

Till yesterday, 715,447 vaccine doses were administered, of which 377,373 were a first dose. 353,929 people are fully vaccinated.

