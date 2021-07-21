'Being vaccinated helped': Minister Michael Farrugia released from hospital

Elderly Minister Michael Farrugia has been released from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 three days ago.

On Facebook, Farrugia said that he was advised to go to hospital for further tests after noticing that one of the health parameters may have been abnormal.

"As one of the tests turned out to be abnormal, more tests were performed which by the grace of God showed no complications," he said. "As the parameters remained stable, I was released from the hospital."

He added that taking the COVID-19 vaccine helped stop the situation from worsening, and confirmed that he will continue to quarantine at home.

Farrugia gave the news of his positive COVID-19 result in a Facebook post on Sunday. He said that he took a PCR swab test and found out on Sunday afternoon that he had contracted the virus.

Two days later, Farrugia was admitted to hospital to undergo several tests.

Farrugia thanked the various doctors that took care of him, including the staff of the Infectious Diseases Unit and virologist Chris Barbara.

He also thanked Prime Minister Robert Abela, who he said kept touch with him on a daily basis, and thanked Health Minister Chris Fearne for the support.

"[Thanks] to the President of Malta George Vella and to the Speaker of the House Anġlu Farrugia, so also to the Leader of the Opposition Bernard Grech, Cabinet Members and members from both sides of the parliamentary chamber as well as Labour Party officials of the words of encouragement."

"Above all, I want to thank from the bottom of my heart my partner and family members who have constantly been on my side throughout this episode in my life."

He also thanked the public and friends who wished him a speedy recovery.