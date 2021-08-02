WE Media insist L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa not axed by national broadcaster

Mark Laurence Zammit was never offered to present L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa after the programme’s last season, according to the company that produces the show.

WE Media said on Monday that the choice of presenter for the programme was at its sole discretion. “Mark Laurence Zammit was never offered to present the programme again after the last season and he was not involved in the decisions regarding the programme L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa,” the statement read.

The production company denied that the national broadcaster, PBS, axed the midweek discussion programme, adding the termination came by mutual agreement between the executive producer and the national station.

“It is not true that PBS axed the programme L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa. In fact, the programme was still being considered up to a few weeks ago when Mark Laurence Zammit was already on his notice of termination of employment as a producer with We Media Ltd... through agreement between the executive producer and the national station there was a rebranding of the programme to move to the new station TVMNews+, to be spread across two parts aired on Wednesday and Friday, and to have the name changed to Topik,” WE Media said.

Topik will be presented by former Zabbar mayor Quinton Scerri.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Zammit claimed interference from the public broadcaster as his reason for stepping down from WE Media’s popular discussion programme L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimġħa.

