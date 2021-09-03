COVID-19: Hospitalisations increase by three, 42 new cases registered

42 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the health ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 441.

Active cases stand at 691 after 55 recoveries were registered.

37 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

3,439 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,201,506.

Until yesterday, 798,068 vaccine doses were administered, of which 414,557 were first doses. 413,292 people are fully vaccinated.