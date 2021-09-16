COVID-19: Two deaths and 25 new cases registered

25 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Two deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, both men aged 67 and 74. This brings the total number of deaths to 452.

Active cases stand at 696 after 45 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 22 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 808,968 vaccine doses were administered, of which 4,001 were booster doses.