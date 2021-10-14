Enemalta appointment is a continuation of Joseph Muscat legacy, PN says

The Nationalist Party said the appointment of Jonathan Cardona as CEO of Enemalta is a continuation of Joseph Muscat's legacy and a smokescreen for scandals and abuse.

“The appointment of Jonathan Cardona is a continuation of Joseph Muscat and will only serve so that the government and the PL continue to cover the scandals and abuse committed during the last eight years,” the PN said.

It said Cardona's appointment shows how the Prime Minister and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli do not believe in meritocracy, since the appointee does not hold any credentials and experience in the energy sector.

“Jonathan Cardona was and still is very close to Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, to the extent that he was entrusted for many years with the passport scheme along with Henley & Partners, which contributed to the greylisting of Malta.”

It added that Cardona was seen celebrating with Joseph Muscat, when the Egrant inquiry was published and was part of “the system of the Labour Government with which it took over the country’s institutions.”

“PN will keep insisting that the money that was stolen from the Maltese and Gozitans is refunded, due to the fact that we buy electricity from the Electrogas power station, even when it is not the cheapest source,” the party said.