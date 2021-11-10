COVID-19: 14 patients in hospital, 38 cases registered

38 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the past 24-hours; the total number of deaths stands at 462.

Active cases stand at 435 after nine recoveries were registered.

There are currently 14 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 895,343 vaccine doses were administered, of which 64,797 were booster doses.