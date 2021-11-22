Social welfare agency gets acting chair after suspension

A career educationalist, George Borg, has been appointed acting chairperson of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services.

The role has been empty for almost a month after the previous chairperson, Joe Gerada, suspended himself following an inquiry into missing pension contributions for employees.

The independent inquiry was appointed by the Social Justice Ministry after it came to light that FSWS employees were not credited National Insurance contributions between 2000 and 2007. During that period, Gerada was CEO.

Gerada had also been impacted by the problem but when he rectified his personal situation years later upon approaching retirement age, failed to flag the issue.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Antonio Mizzi.

On Monday, the FSWS announced that Borg had been appointed acting chair although no information has been communicated on the inquiry.

Borg has held various posts and positions in the Education Ministry, from a teaching position to director general for education services.

Borg is currently a board member of the Commonwealth Centre for Connected Learning (3CL) Foundation, chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Inter-Professional Board for Disability Services (IIPBD), and a member of the Independent Community Living Board.

He also holds an advisory role to the Disability Rights Commissioner at the Inclusion Ministry.