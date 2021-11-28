COVID-19: Hospitalisations rise to 15, 72 new cases

72 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, figures published by the health ministry Facebook page show.

Active cases stand at 1,080 after 43 recoveries were registered.

15 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom one is in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 949,337 vaccine doses were administered, of which 113,857 are a booster dose.

Deaths stand at 468.

