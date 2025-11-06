GO enters insurance sector with launch of GO Insure

GO has taken its first step into the insurance sector with the launch of GO Insure, a Home Contents insurance product developed in partnership with Atlas Insurance, one of Malta’s most established and trusted insurers.

“The move marks a significant evolution in GO’s strategy to go beyond telecoms, and towards a lifestyle enabler, becoming a brand that delivers simplicity, security, and value across multiple aspects of everyday life,” said Nikhil Patil, CEO, GO plc.

“As our homes become increasingly digitised and connected, offering an insurance product that safeguards what matters most to our customers was the natural next step forward,” added Annette Bezzina, Segment Marketing Manager at GO.

Bezzina explained how, through GO Insure, customers can protect up to €30,000 worth of contents within their homes against key risks, including, amongst others, fire, theft, and water damage.

“The policy also covers accidental damage to selected home entertainment and electronic items, providing up to €1,000 in coverage under a single, straightforward plan.”

Applications can be completed online or at any GO outlet, with simple monthly payments and the option to cancel anytime. This simplicity and transparency reflect GO’s ongoing mission to make essential services accessible, convenient, and easy to manage under one trusted brand.

The collaboration between GO and Atlas brings together two of Malta’s most trusted names, each with a strong local presence and a commitment to innovation and customer care. By combining GO’s digital reach with Atlas’s insurance expertise, the partnership delivers a simple, reliable insurance solution built around real customer needs.

“At Atlas, we’ve always embraced innovation that delivers real value to customers and makes a positive impact,” said Matthew von Brockdorff, Managing Director and CEO of Atlas Insurance.

“This partnership reflects the strength of Malta’s insurance sector and our commitment to making protection more relevant, approachable, and aligned with how people live today. GO Insure brings together the best of both brands in a way that puts customers first.”

“While the move might seem unconventional for a telecom operator, it reflects GO’s broader strategic direction,” Patil said.

In recent years, the company has expanded beyond its core connectivity services, first into TV entertainment, then into energy solutions, electronics and now into insurance, leveraging its customer relationships and digital infrastructure to offer products that enhance and protect everyday living.

“In so doing, we’re reinforcing GO’s role as a true lifestyle brand — one that’s continuously evolving to meet the needs of our customers in every aspect of their lives,” Patil said.