COVID-19: 167 new cases registered as hospitalisations decrease

167 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 471.

Active cases stand at 1,532 after 99 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 16 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,002,643 vaccine doses were administered, of which 163,186 were booster doses.