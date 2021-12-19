COVID-19: 30 in hospital as active cases pass 2,000

282 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Malta on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.

As 55 patients recovered, active cases stand at 2,018.

There are 30 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. Four of these patients are receiving intensive care.

Till Saturday, over 1,009,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered by health officials. From these, 169,800 were booster doses.

No new deaths were registered over the weekend. Since the start of the pandemic, 471 patients died while positive for the virus.

Malta is yet to register any cases of Omicron, but Health Minister Chris Fearne said it is only a matter of time until the variant reaches Malta’s shores.

Government reimposed a mask-wearing mandate in public places to mitigate rising cases. Meanwhile, booster doses are being offered to all those aged 35 and over.