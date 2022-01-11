COVID-19: Three deaths recorded in past 24 hours, nine patients in ITU

432 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Three deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, two men aged 77 and 81, and an 81-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths to 492.

Active cases stand at 13,614 after 868 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 126 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which nine are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,139,366 vaccine doses were administered, of which 282,983 were booster doses.