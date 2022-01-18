COVID-19: Three men die as 379 new cases are registered

379 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

The death of three men, aged 60, 64 and 89 while COVID-19 positive has been registered, with the number of deaths standing at 509.

Active cases stand at 9,181 after 704 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 107 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which nine are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,175,136 vaccine doses were administered, of which 310,012 were booster doses.