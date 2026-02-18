Farmers fume as Malta Marathon forces Sunday closure of pitkalija

Farmers have been left infuriated after they were notified the pitkalija would not be opening on Sunday due to the Malta Marathon.

In order to ensure produce is available for buyers on Monday, farmers deliver fruit and vegetables early on Sunday and Monday mornings to ensure a stock is taken and prices are set.

While the pitkalija normally opens from 8am to 10am on Sundays, it will be closed, with the facility instead opening earlier on Monday. It normally opens from 2:30am to 5am, but will be opening at 1am on Monday 23 February.

This is the first time the pitkalija has been closed due to the Malta Marathon. According to the Malta Marathon Facebook page, runners will be passing through Ta’ Qali between 7am and 10am.

Farmers who spoke to this newspaper explained how the move will impact them negatively. They explained how a large portion of farmers normally deliver their produce on Sundays to avoid the Monday morning rush.

“We make around three trips on Sundays, and the rest is delivered on Monday. Now we will have to deliver it all on Monday morning. The situation will be unbearable,” a farmer said.

Farmers are even worried the Monday rush could impact prices, stating they concerned the middleman (pitkal) would not be able to take proper stock in time, and therefore the price set on the produce would not reflect the true price.

In reply to questions by this newspaper, an agriculture ministry spokesperson said that following internal discussions and consultations with all stakeholders the decision was taken by the Malta Food Agency.

He said the Sunday crate service (servizz tal-kaxxi) will still operate between 10am and noon to serve both farmers and buyers. The spokesperson also reminded that the Pitkalija normally opens on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The spokesperson also confirmed the pitkalija will on Monday open earlier than usual to make up for the inconvenience caused.

“This year’s marathon is expected to attract a record 6,000 participants, including around 3,500 from overseas. For security reasons, the agency was informed that there would be no access to the Pitkalija area. The agency communicated the revised opening hours in advance in order to minimise disruption,” the spokesperson said.