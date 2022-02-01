[WATCH] Michelle Muscat mum on police raid at her home

Michelle Muscat, wife of former prime minister Joseph Muscat, has refused to comment on a police raid on their house last month.

Police had also searched Joseph Muscat’s Sa Maison office as part of a corruption probe into the Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals deal.

Michelle Muscat was addressing a press conference by the National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support, which she is president of.

“I am here to speak on rare diseases. If you want to ask me questions on that issue, I invite you to contact me another time,” she said. “I don’t want to spend my time on other issues, but dedicate this month to helping people who have been forgotten by everyone.”

Asked on her husband’s statement that he would be making “more noise”, Michelle Muscat said it would be better to ask him. “I am Michelle Muscat, not Joseph Muscat,” she said.

Michelle Muscat was also asked about Prime Minister Robert Abela’s statement on the country’s institutions following the raid on the Muscats’ property. “He has the right and duty to speak his mind,” she replied.

Abela had insisted his government respected the institutions but took umbrage at the fact that police confiscated the mobile phones of the Muscats' twin daughters.