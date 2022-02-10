menu

Malta airport runways closed after light aircraft accident

Light aircraft involved in accident on Malta International Airport’s main runway

matthew_vella
10 February 2022, 3:58pm
by Matthew Vella

A light aircraft was involved in an accident on Malta International Airport’s main runway earlier on Thursday afternoon at 2:32pm.

Malta International Airport’s Rescue and Firefighting Services Team was dispatched to the scene immediately.

The one crew member on board the aircraft sustained no injuries.

While the airport's runways are currently closed, the airport team and the relevant stakeholders are working on ensuring that a normal operation can be resumed imminently.

An investigation into what caused the accident is underway.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
