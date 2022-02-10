Malta airport runways closed after light aircraft accident

A light aircraft was involved in an accident on Malta International Airport’s main runway earlier on Thursday afternoon at 2:32pm.

Malta International Airport’s Rescue and Firefighting Services Team was dispatched to the scene immediately.

The one crew member on board the aircraft sustained no injuries.

While the airport's runways are currently closed, the airport team and the relevant stakeholders are working on ensuring that a normal operation can be resumed imminently.

An investigation into what caused the accident is underway.