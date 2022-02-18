COVID-19: Four patients in ITU, 79 new cases registered

79 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, leaving the total number of deaths at 594.

Active cases stand at 988 after 288 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 46 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,234,688 vaccine doses were administered, of which 339,653 were booster doses.