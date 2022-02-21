COVID-19: Two die as 74 new cases are registered

74 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Two deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, both men aged 68 and 78, bringing the total number of deaths to 598.

Active cases stand at 765 after 123 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 47 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,234,194 vaccine doses were administered, of which 340,570 were booster doses.