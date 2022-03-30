COVID-19: Three die as 717 new cases are registered

717 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci announced during a Q&A with Times of Malta.

Gauci also said that three people had died in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 638.

There are 5,783 active cases after 216 people recovered from the virus.

Currently, 100 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital, with four in the ITU.

Gauci said that people being treated in the hospital suffered from complications due to COVID-19.