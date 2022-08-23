Foreign workers ‘critical’ for Maltese national health system

The national healthcare system wants to attract more foreign workers in areas where shortages are being experienced, and retain foreign workers who are currently working within the NHS by examining the barriers to their integration in the ministry of health.

A study launched by the health ministry will seek ways of retaining both clinical and non-clinical workers from foreign countries, as well as integrating them further into the system where they have been crucial in plugging shortages.

Malta employs over 10,500 workers in its healthcare system, but just 530 – approximately 5% – are foreign workers.

The dependency on foreign workers has been steadily increasing in recent years with numbers expected to continue rising in the coming years, and this has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The national workforce in some professions is not enough to cope with the current demand of the healthcare system,” the health ministry said. “It is of utmost importance that all foreign workers currently working in the health ministry are retained so that they stay here in the long term.”

“The employees of the ministry need to be ready not just to welcome, but to help integrate foreign workers,” the health ministry said.

“Quality of service is dependent on all employees working together and therefore how the local Maltese employees welcome and work with foreign workers is critical.”

The health ministry wants to understand how employees are performing in clinical and non-clinical areas, where foreign workers are also being employed in administration, HR, finance, procurement and ICT.

“Whilst current employees are valued and MFH intends to retain them, the study will also need to consider future trends and employment of foreign workers in non-clinical areas... retention and attraction of foreign workers does not solely depend on the technical skills and academic qualifications necessary to apply for these posts. Therefore, the study needs to appreciate the holistic aspect of any human being – physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual – looking for a job in another country due to assimilation issues.”

The ministry also said it was aware of the overly bureaucratic procedures that foreign workers face to get a working permit and for the reunification of their immediate family members.

Malta’s Chamber of Commerce has acknowledged that the country’s business community is suffering staff shortages and difficulties in bringing in and retaining foreign workers, resulting in increased competition for employees in a very tight labour market.

The Chamber had called for a pathway to citizenship for foreign workers as a way of keeping them in Malta, and allow for family reunification.