Employers told to take safety measures ahead of weather warnings

Employers have been urged to take safety precautions as the Met Office forecasts thundery showers between Thursday and Friday.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) recommended that employers and workers update themselves on the risks posed by rainy and windy weather conditions to avoid health problems and accidents in the workplace.

The authority said that owners of construction sites and other works should make sure that all scaffoldings, bridges, balconies, apertures and nets on facades are secure.

OHSA further urged them to take all legal measures necessary to safeguard the health and safety of their workers.

“This include transport works, works carried out at certain heights, and outdoor work, among others,” the authority said.

OHSA reminded employers to review its guidance document with information on safety procedures in the case of heavy rain, snow or strong winds.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Thursday, with isolated thundery and gusty showers with possible hail and strong winds.