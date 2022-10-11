Pandemic: where the €1.7 billion for COVID-19 went

Government forked out €1.7 billion in financial support during the last three years to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on various sectors and society.

Figures tabled in parliament by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana in response to a question by Nationalist MP Ivan Castillo show that government spent €663 million in 2020, €706 million in 2021 and €297 million in the first quarter of this year.

National funds contributed €1.5 billion with the rest being European Union assistance.

The health ministry was among the largest recipients of funding over and above its normal budget with €74.1 million in 2020, €75.1 million in 2021 and a projected €40 million in 2022.

The wage supplement that was paid to workers in sectors where businesses came to a complete halt or were impacted negatively because of pandemic restrictions, was government’s largest outlay. The wage supplement cost €380 million in 2020, €353 million in 2021 and a projected €109 million in 2022.

The €100 vouchers for people aged 16 and over totalled €43.8 million in 2020 and €44.7 million in 2021. These vouchers provided a targeted stimulus when restrictions were lifted.

Quarantine leave cost government €3.6 million in 2020 and €5.5 million in 2021.

Repatriation and cargo costs saw government fork out €50 million in 2020 when the onset of travel restrictions created havoc with residents of Malta caught up abroad and foreigners in Malta unable to fly out through normal channels. Government support was necessary to enable specialised flights to help people travel back to their homes.