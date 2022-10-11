Politicians urged to invest in children’s mental health

Politicians are being urged to prioritise children’s mental health after two years of pandemic and international upheaval that is eroding families’ living standards.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society rallied MPs and the Mental Health Commissioner to drive the necessary changes to ensure children feel happy, heard, safe, and healthy.

MFWS head and Eurochild president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said: “We need to heed their voices. We know the pandemic has compounded children’s mental health.”

Youngsters’ mental health was made worse by the fact that they were separated from their peers during crucial developmental years and a Faculty for Social Wellbeing study showed nearly 75% of teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18 were negatively affected by the pandemic.

Richmond Malta, a mental health foundation, this year also reported an alarming 1,045% surge in requests from youngsters seeking help for mental health issues since the start of the pandemic.

“The snapshot we are seeing from such reports is troubling and experts are warning of long-term consequences — children need action now,”Coleiro Preca said.

The Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society stressed that mental health problems had no face, no nationality, no gender and no race.

During a visit the Foundation paid to Mental Health Commissioner Dennis Vella Baldacchino, Coleiro Preca put the spotlight on the six points children themselves called for in a manifesto prepared by the Children’s Council within the MFWS, and launched last year.

“This manifesto reflects the aspirations of 20,000 children living in Malta. This means one in five children living in Malta have spoken about the mental health challenges they and their respective communities face. Have the politicians found the time to inform their policies by going through this manifesto? Will they ensure the proper structures are in place?” she asked.

The Foundation also marked World Mental Health Day by sending an email to all MPs reminding them of this manifesto and urging them to reflect and act on the children’s aspirations.

The manifesto, which was drawn up following years of work, discussions and consultations by the Children’s Hub with thousands of children was split into five pillars — community and environment, health and wellbeing, education, diversity and inclusion, as well as children’s rights and active participation.

Each of the 99 proposals is a recommendation by the children themselves. In the section on mental health, the children urged politicians to strengthen, restructure and resource free child mental health services in the community.

They called for the creation of adequate social and psychological support systems for the growing problem of juvenile delinquency, and to provide increased financial and psychosocial state support for families below the poverty line and those who at risk of poverty.

Children also wanted politicians to develop initiatives and campaigns on body positivity and self-esteem that challenged the negative effects portrayed by the media.