Updated | €450,000 budget not reduced but as requested, Standards czar tells Repubblika

The Office of the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life said that funding allocated to it for 2023 is the full amount that it requested, despite concerns raised by NGO Repubblika over slashed funding to the standards watchdog.

In a statement, the Office said that the €450,000 allocated to it was the total amount requested by the Commissioner, adding that office has accumulated a balance of unspent funds over the years.

This accumulation was a result of fiscal prudence and an over-allocation of money in 2022. "These accumulated funds will be used as necessary to fund the office's activities in 2023."

"The Office of the Commissioner for Standards is not envisaging a reduction in its activities and it anticipates that it will spend more than this amount in 2023. The additional funds will come from unutilised funds from previous years."

Repubblika issued a statement on Friday voicing concerns that funding to the office was slashed by nearly 50% when compared to the revised estimate for 2022, after being allocated a budget of €759,000 for this year, but only €450,000 for next year.

“We cannot believe the government’s statements on being correct and ethical, when facts prove it a liar,” Repubblika said on Friday.

The NGO recalled how at the same time “the government is giving an extra €10 million to the corrupt Vitals contract.”

On Thursday, Deputy Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne explained how the government will be giving Steward Healthcare around €80 million in funds for next year, which the company will then use to administer the two hospitals, pay staff and purchase equipment.

During the last budget, the government also said that it will spend €70,000 to make a national strategy against fraud and corruption. However, Repubblika pointed out how this is less than the Government itself voted to carry out a mystery shopping exercise.

“We don't impress ourselves with red suitcases and poses. We demand concrete action from the government,” concluded Repubblika. “Government’s actions minimise the efforts being made for accountability."