Acclaimed sports and travel photographer Paul Zammit Cutajar passes away

The acclaimed travel and sports photographer Paul Zammit Cutajar has passed away. He was 70.

Zammit Cutajar was an artistic photographer in his own right, but his major forays included snapping international competitions such as the World Cup and the Champions League football tournaments.

He was regularly awarded the Sports Photographer of the Year award in the Maltese annual press awards.

His photography career started in 2007, when he was assigned to the Malta-Turkey match. From then on he was also assigned to major athletic competitions internationally, for which he was honoured in 2014 with the International Olympic Committee Trophy for Sport and Art.

As a younger man, Zammit Cutajar was known as a member of the popular band The Flying Alligators, composing songs such as My Butterfly for Claudette Pace, My Friends for Gianni Zammit, Deep Inside My Heart and Who I Am for Eurovision star Ira Losco.

Tributes poured in from friends on Facebook, with Gianni Zammit saluting his memory. “Thanks for all the memories, the laughs, the music, the friendship… everything. I will miss you man. See you later alligator.”