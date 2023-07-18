menu

Thick black plumes result of massive fire at Marsa sports grounds

What started as a grassfire in Marsa has led to a massive fire with burning tyres and PVC pipes • CPD are on site trying to contain the fire

nicole_meilak
18 July 2023, 11:10am
by Nicole Meilak
Rubber tyres and PVC pipes are the source of the black smoke in Marsa (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Rubber tyres and PVC pipes are the source of the black smoke in Marsa (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

A fire has broken out near the Marsa racecourse on Tuesday, resulting in black fumes of smoke spotted by many in the distance.

The flames started from a grassfire in the area, but eventually led to burning tyres and PVC pipes.

Members of the Civil Protection Department are on site trying to contain the fire.

More to follow

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.