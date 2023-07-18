Thick black plumes result of massive fire at Marsa sports grounds
What started as a grassfire in Marsa has led to a massive fire with burning tyres and PVC pipes • CPD are on site trying to contain the fire
A fire has broken out near the Marsa racecourse on Tuesday, resulting in black fumes of smoke spotted by many in the distance.
The flames started from a grassfire in the area, but eventually led to burning tyres and PVC pipes.
Members of the Civil Protection Department are on site trying to contain the fire.
More to follow