Abela: climate change to blame for power cuts

Prime Minister Robert Abela said government will be fast-tracking its investment in the country’s distribution network to reflect the accelerating effects of climate change.

“Climate change effects are being felt at a quicker pace than what was predicted by experts, therefore government investment in infrastructure has to reflect that idea,” Abela said.

Interviewed on party station ONE Radio, Abela conceded the country has been through a challenging period over the past week or so. Malta has experienced wide-spread power outages, with Enemalta reporting a number of high voltage cable faults in the country’s distribution system.

The PM said government knew of the issues, and had already started implementing upgrades to the network.

Slamming the opposition “for making the issue a partisan one”, in the same breath, Abela said the 2013 Labour administration inherited energy infrastructure which was not up to scratch.

“We had to address distribution and supply. The reality is that we fixed the supply through upgrades to the power station, and now we are focusing on distribution,” he said.

Abela said the issues are arising from the cable joints, which cannot handle the increased load. “The more distribution centres and substations we have, the less pressure on the cable infrastructure.”

He said the government’s six-year plan to upgrade the country’s distribution network has to be sped up.

Abela said the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) meeting which will be held next Friday will focus on three factors: immediate challenges, strengthening of the network and long-term effects of climate change.

“When we faced challenges in the past, the MCESD has served as a forum where we could discuss the needs and future of the country,” Abela said.

Stone masons licensing

Speaking on the newly announced public consultation for stone masons, Abela said it will professionalise the industry.

“We cannot continue to have a situation where you just buy the machinery and call yourself a contractor,” he said.

He said regulation will split the amateurs from the professionals. “When you introduce higher standards, that is when you are truly strengthening the industry.”

The PM said better regulation is at the centre of the country’s “economic transition”.